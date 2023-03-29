2 NYC Robbery Crews Appear to Be Drugging People — Sometimes to Death, Officials Say

What to Know Two men, a social worker and a political consultant from Washington, D.C., were found dead in separate incidents after leaving gay bars in Hell's Kitchen in 2022, both had thousands stolen

They died of a toxic drug combination, their autopsies found; in July, an acclaimed fashion designer was found dead in her Manhattan apartment of another toxic narcotic combo -- those three deaths may be linked to two separate ongoing overdose robbery patterns, law enforcement officials say

Six suspects have been indicted in the first pattern, and law enforcement officials say that crew is thought to be behind 17 robberies; the second is thought to be responsible for 26

The NYPD and Manhattan district attorney's office continue to investigate what they believe are two separate robbery patterns where suspects use drugs to temporarily incapacitate or overwhelm victims in order to steal money and belongings -- and people have died in connection with both investigations, two law enforcement officials say.

Six suspects have been indicted, some for murder, others for robbery, in connection with Pattern 1, known as Robbery Pattern 188, the officials said Wednesday. This crew is believed to be behind at least 17 robberies in Manhattan, primarily in the Village and Hell's Kitchen, and is thought to be responsible for the homicides of two men last seen leaving gay bars in the latter.

The leading theory is the victims were targeted for money, but the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force continues to investigate the potential bias factor as a precaution, the officials said.

The second investigation is known as Robbery Pattern 90 and is believed to involve a different crew that has robbed 26 people. There are several suspects in that case, which is going before a Manhattan grand jury, the law enforcement officials said. A spokesperson for the district attorney's office didn't immediately return requests for comment.

An NYPD spokesman declined immediate comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

The two law enforcement officials said the homicide of acclaimed New York City fashion designer Kathryn Marie Gallagher, which came by drug-facilitated death, may be part of Pattern 90. The medical examiner's office last week said Gallagher died of acute toxication by the combined effects of alcohol, fentanyl, ethanol and p-fluorofentanyl.

The 35-year-old internationally recognized designer, who had more than two dozen collections under her own label Katie Gallagher and showed at Fashion Week in both New York and Paris, died in July 2022. She had been working on a Fall 2022 collection at the time she was found dead in her Eldridge Street apartment.

The medical examiner's office said earlier this month that both 25-year-old Julio Ramirez, the social worker, and 33-year-old consultant John Umberger died of lethal combinations of fentanyl, cocaine, lidocaine and ethanol found in their blood. The NYPD has said it was the lidocaine that would have ultimately incapacitated them.

Ramirez also had heroin in his blood, the medical examiner's office found. It determined both men died by drug-facilitated theft, suggesting they were drugged for that purpose. Both had their bank accounts drained.

Ramirez was found in a taxi in the early morning hours of April 21, 2022. He had last been seen leaving Ritz Bar and Lounge on West 46th Street with a group of men and they all got into a cab, though Ramirez was alone in the backseat when the driver realized he was unconscious. The taxi driver found a cop to report the unresponsive passenger, and Ramirez was pronounced dead at a hospital. Neither his wallet nor phone was on him.

Later, relatives say they discovered $20,000 missing from his accounts.

Umberger was found dead in late May of an apparent drug overdose in his employer's Upper East Side townhouse, where he was staying. Surveillance video showed him leaving the Q NYC club on Eighth Avenue, with several men propping him up. He also had money stolen from his bank account. Further details on that timeline aren't clear.

His mother, though, alerted cops he was missing and Umberger was found on June 1. She said his phone was gone, and his credit cards were missing, along with $25,000 from his bank account.

NYC Robbery Crews Linked to Mystery Druggings, Deaths

Officials have said the deaths appear to be part of a string of people fatally poisoned with narcotics in what investigators say were schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at NYC bars and nightclubs.

The killings — at least five in all, according to police — stretch back months and appear to be the work of different crews, operating independently but using similar tactics, police and prosecutors said in a December update.

Men surreptitiously slip revelers dangerous levels of drugs to knock them out, then take their wallets and phones, sometimes using their digital banking info to drain their accounts, officials said. In an earlier incident, Nurbu Sherpa, a 29-year-old chef, was found dead on the sidewalk after leaving a bar where he had been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Other men have come forward with stories about being drugged by strangers and waking up to find money gone.

Many of the crimes remain unsolved, but the Manhattan district attorney previously announced that one suspect, Kenwood Allen, of the Bronx, had been charged with murder in Sherpa’s death and in the killing of Ardijan Berisha, 26.

Berisha, of South Salem, New York, and a friend passed out on the sidewalk in July 2022 after drinking at a bar on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Allen drugged both of his victims with fentanyl, prosecutors said, then robbed them. He is accused in three other instances where victims survived. The status of his case wasn't clear Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the robbery patterns is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

