NYC Robbery Crew Pulled Off 26 Drive-Up Hits in Just a Week, Cops Say

A team of armed drive-up robbers pulled off 26 hits in just a week in the Bronx and Manhattan, cops say -- coming up on unsuspecting pedestrians, snatching their stuff and then speeding off.

The NYPD released photos of four suspects Friday morning, saying they were linked to the series of incidents from May 26 to June 2.

All 26 heists played out much the same way -- the suspects, riding in a dark-colored Mercedes or Volkswagen Passat, approach their victims as they are walking down the street. They jump out, flash guns, rob the victims and then get back in the car and drive off.

None of the victims were injured in any of the incidents.

The four suspects were described by police as follows:

Individual #1: Male, approximately 20-years-old, dark complexion, 160 pounds, approximately 6'0" tall with brown eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored Nike hooded sweatshirt.

Individual #2: Male, approximately 20-years-old, dark complexion, thin build and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored pants, a black balaclava mask and multi-colored sneakers.

Individual #3: Adult male, dark complexion, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red pants, a white t-shirt and multi-colored Nike sneakers.

Individual #4: Adult male, dark complexion, he was last seen wearing a black balaclava mask and a hooded sweat shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).