Manhattan

NYC robbers use pretend guns to steal $1 million worth of real jewelry: Police

By The Associated Press

NBC New York

Two robbers pretending to have guns stole $1 million worth of gems from a New York City jewelry store early Thursday, police said.

The robbery happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a store on West 47th Street in Manhattan's diamond district.

Police said two men entered the business while “simulating” pointing guns at a 33-year-old man who was inside the store.

The thieves grabbed jewelry worth an estimated $1 million, then fled in a black Mercedes-Benz, police said.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanMidtown
