NYC Restaurant Week Sets Return for 30th Year

New York City Restaurant Week is commemorating its 30th year by celebrating with restaurant deals for 30 days.

Dubbed a "week," this beloved event for foodies runs from July 18 to August 21 with restaurants participating for different durations during the annual summer event.

Hundreds of New York's best restaurants in neighborhoods across the five boroughs are offering prix-fixe menus and exclusive deals that you (and your tastebuds) won't want to miss.

Here are some highlights across the five boroughs:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Manhattan

Lure Fishbar, Soho

$45 Lunch

$60 Dinner

$60 Sunday Dinner

Bar Boulud, Upper West Side

$45 Lunch

$60 Dinner

Villa Berulia, Murray Hill

$30 Lunch

$60 Dinner

Sant Ambroeus, Battery Park City

$30 Lunch

$45 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

Rosemary's East, Gramercy

$30 Dinner

$30 Sunday Dinner

The Long Room, Times Square/Theatre District

$30 Lunch

$45 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

Scarpetta, Nomad

$45 Lunch

$60 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$60 Sunday Dinner

The Blue Mezze Bar, Upper East Side

$45 Dinner

$45 Sunday Dinner

Marseille, Hell's Kitchen

$30 Lunch

$60 Dinner

$60 Sunday Dinner

Zabb PuTawn, Upper East Side

$45 Lunch

$45 Dinner

$45 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

Brooklyn

Bar Crudo, Park Slope

$60 Dinner

$45 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$60 Sunday Dinner

De Mole, Williamsburg

$45 Lunch

$60 Dinner

The Meatball Shop, Williamsburg

$30 Lunch

$45 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

Felice Pasta Bar, Dumbo

$30 Lunch

$45 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

Tiny's Cantina, Prospect Heights

$30 Dinner

$30 Sunday Dinner

Tanoreen, Bay Ridge

$45 Lunch

$60 Dinner

Gentle Perch, East Williamsburg

$30 Lunch

$30 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

Footprints Cafe, Coney Island

$45 Lunch

$60 Dinner

$60 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$60 Sunday Dinner

Memphis Seoul, Crown Heights

$45 Dinner

Recette, Williamsburg

$45 Lunch

$60 Dinner

$45 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$60 Sunday Dinner

Queens

Rivercrest, Astoria

$30 Lunch

$30 Dinner

Penny Bridge, Long Island City

$30 Dinner

Arriba Arriba, Sunnyside

$30 Lunch

$45 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

The Chef's Table, The Rockaways

$45 Lunch

$45 Dinner

$45 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

London Lennie's, Forest Hills

$45 Dinner

$45 Sunday Dinner

Vite Vinosteria, Astoria

$45 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

When In Bangkok, Flushing

$30 Lunch

$45 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

Casa Del Chef Bistro, Woodside

$45 Dinner

$45 Sunday Dinner

Hoja Santa, Astoria

$45 Dinner

$45 Sunday Dinner

Guantanamera, Forest Hills

$30 Lunch

$45 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

The Bronx

Ice House Cafe, Throgs Neck

$30 Lunch

$45 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

Chocobar Cortés, Mott Haven

$30 Lunch

$60 Dinner

Caridad Williamsbridge, Westchester Square

$30 Lunch

$45 Dinner

Arthur Avenue Fiasco, Belmont

$30 Lunch

$45 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$30 Sunday Dinner

Milk Burger, Mott Haven

$30 Lunch

$30 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$30 Sunday Dinner

MichaelAngelo's, Belmont

$45 Lunch

$60 Dinner

$45 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$60 Sunday Dinner

Café Colonial, Pelham Parkway

$60 Dinner

Travesias, Throgs Neck

$60 Dinner

Staten Island

Lorenzo's Restaurant, Bar & Cabaret, Bloomfield

$45 Dinner

Crafthouse, Tompkinsville

$45 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$45 Sunday Dinner

Sofia's Taqueria, Eltingville

$45 Lunch

$45 Dinner

The Stonehouse at Clove Lakes, Castleton Corners

$45 Lunch

$45 Dinner

Sally's Southern, West Brighton

$45 Lunch

$45 Dinner

Gio's, Eltingville

$30 Lunch

$45 Dinner

Vitalia, Charleston

$30 Lunch

$60 Dinner

$30 Sunday Lunch/Brunch

$60 Sunday Dinner

Rustic Pizza & Pasteria, South Beach/Midland Beach

$30 Lunch

$30 Dinner

Violette's Cellar, New Dorp

$45 Lunch

$45 Dinner

All above restaurants are participating for the full duration of New York City Restaurant Week. Note that lunch and dinner options are only available Monday-Friday, Saturdays are excluded, and Sundays are optional.

For a full list of every participating restaurant and more information on these delicious deals, click here.