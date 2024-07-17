Reservations now open for this summer's NYC Restaurant Week: What to know

Reservations are now open for this summer's NYC Restaurant Week.

Although reservations are already open, this summer's NYC Restaurant Week will kick off next Monday (July 22) and run until Aug. 18, while select restaurants will offer their NYC Restaurant Week menu until Sept. 1.

NYC Restaurant Week's prix-fixe menus may include meals during lunch time, dinner time or both. Takeout and delivery are not officially part of the program. Additionally, Saturdays are excluded from NYC Restaurant Week deals and Sundays are optional so it is always best to check with ahead of time with the restaurant you are planning to visit.

NYC Restaurant Week is a popular celebration of the New York City culinary scene that initially debuted in 1992 as a one-time culinary event to welcome the Democratic National Convention. Since then, the event has changed to a yearly weeks-long event that features a prix-fixe menus for $30, $45 and $60 at over 600 participating restaurants across all five boroughs.

To see a list of participating restaurants or to book your table, click here.