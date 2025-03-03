New York City

NYC reports two confirmed cases of measles

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York City Health Department has confirmed two cases of measles in the city so far this year.

The cases are unrelated, according to health officials.

"For each case, our agency conducts routine case and contact investigation and we ensure proper follow ups for exposed persons," the department said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The health department is advising anyone who has not been vaccinated to get a vaccine and to make sure children have receives the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccines.

No further information was available about the patients or where they were located.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In 2024, New York City had 14 confirmed cases with one case in 2023.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Local

Mystic Aquarium 3 hours ago

Beloved seal pup found in downtown New Haven, Conn. dies

Connecticut 5 hours ago

Keith Richards to be presented with first-ever Connecticut Governor's Award of Excellence

Measles are highly contagious and cause a fever and rash.

"It is highly contagious and anyone who is not vaccinated against the virus can get it at any age," the health department said.

If someone has measles, 90% of the people around them will get the disease if they are not vaccinated or otherwise immune, health officials said.

The confirmation in New York City comes as measles are in the news following an outbreak in Texas that sickened at least 146 people.

This article tagged under:

New York CityHealth
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us