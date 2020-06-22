NYC Reopening Hits Highest Gear Yet as Outdoor Dining, Shopping, Playgrounds & More Return

What to Know New York City moves to Phase II Monday; up to 300,000 more people are expected to return to work. Long Island and the Mid-Hudson regions join the rest of the state in Phase III later this week

Phase II reopens outdoor dining, in-person retail, office-based jobs, hair salons, barbershops and more; NYC playgrounds will also reopen Monday, while team sports like basketball and football remain prohibited

New Jersey also takes its next step Monday, reopening beauty salons, tattoo and massage parlors and more. Gov. Phil Murphy warned the state death toll will rise as NJ looks to add 'probable' cases to its count

New York City gets more "back to normal" than it has in three months Monday, reopening what its mayor describes as "the single biggest piece of our economy" as it looks to recover from the nation's deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

New Yorkers can dine out for the first time since March, though only al fresco. Shoppers can once again browse inside stores (but not malls), from Macy's Herald Square flagship to beloved mom and pops. Shaggy hair can get cut, though nails and massages have to wait. Cooped-up kids can climb playground monkey bars instead of apartment walls. Office workers can return to their desks, though those who can work remotely are advised to continue doing so.

Up to 300,000 more people are expected to return to work starting Monday on top of the hundreds of thousands who did when the city entered Phase I, though all the long-awaited returns come with a bevy of restrictions. Businesses must sick to half capacity with mandatory COVID safeguards in place like social distancing and facial coverings. Many also have limited hours. City inspectors will be out to note violators and first try to educate rather than fine them.

The heart of New York City's Phase II plan is Mayor Bill de Blasio's Open Restaurants initiative, which focuses on providing more temporary space to restaurants through curbside seating, sidewalks, open streets, pedestrian plazas and backyard/patio seating. See full details on that plan, which de Blasio said could save up to 5,000 restaurants and 45,000 jobs, here.

How many New Yorkers will take advantage on Day 1? Opening the doors is one thing. Getting people to step inside is another challenge entirely.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The virus has been blamed for more than 22,000 New York City deaths and may be accountable for upwards of 27,000. The city's death toll has been in single digits in recent days, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo adding just 15 more names statewide to the toll on Sunday. Infections are also down -- roughly 1 percent of about 30,000 people tested each day are positive -- but the city still adds hundreds of new cases each day. New Yorkers are as wary as they are eager.

Eve Gonzalez, a food industry worker, told the Associated Press she's concerned restrictions may be easing too soon.

“I’m dying to go out, but people’s health is more important,” said Gonzalez, 27.

The phased regional reopenings have not caused statistically significant spikes in infection thus far in New York, even as nearly half the nation's states grapple with new outbreaks. Many of those lack New York's robust reopening standards. Cuomo and de Blasio urge New Yorkers to continue their commitment to the mitigation measures that flattened, then bent the COVID curve in the first place.

"We all benefit when we work together. We showed that in the end, love does win -- that no matter how dark the day, love brings the light," an emotional Cuomo said Friday in his 111th and last daily COVID briefing. "If we could accomplish this impossible task of beating back this deadly virus, there is nothing we can't do."

The governor issued a reminder to keep "be smart" Monday as the five boroughs officially entered Phase II.

Today New York City is in Phase 2 of reopening.



To continue our success at bending the curve everyone must be smart. pic.twitter.com/rrHRqyaDHM — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 22, 2020

New York City was the state's last region to enter Phase II and will be the only one in that step later this week, once the Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions make their foray into Phase III, opening indoor dining and personal care services.

After Mayor de Blasio put out his plan for restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining, eateries all over the city are now trying to figure out what they can do to maximize their outside space. NBC New York's Chris Glorioso reports.

Education and arts/entertainment comprise the fourth and final phase of Cuomo's reopening plan. While summer camps in New York can open at the end of the month, parents are left in limbo as it relates to school in September.

In New York City, the goal remains to start school as scheduled on Sept. 10. But it almost certainly won't look the same as previous years. A recent letter Chancellor Richard Carranza sent to superintendents, principals and others gave a first glimpse at possible adjustments, including split schedules, social distancing and blended (both remote and in-person) learning to safeguard health.

Playgrounds are a first step in reopening activities for kids, de Blasio said last week when asked about team sports like football and basketball and pools. "Let's take it slow" and see how that, along with the rest of Phase II, goes first, he said. The mayor remains committed to trying to reopening city beaches before he tries to tackle the issue of pools, which are far less conducive to social distancing.

All of those are already open in New Jersey, which takes it next steps Monday in reopening personal care services like salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors as well as non-contact organized sports. One week from now, indoor shopping malls can reopen in the Garden State with limitations.

New Jersey joins New York in celebrating one of the lowest COVID transmission rates in the nation, but it continues to rank among the top states in the nation in terms of new daily deaths and total hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

The state's current death toll stands at 12,870 but Gov. Phil Murphy warned last week that it was expected to increase "significantly" Monday as New Jersey moves to add probable COVID fatalities -- cases where there was no confirmed COVID diagnosis but it or an equivalent was listed as a cause of death -- to the count. New York City's transition to that accounting, which it did months ago in accordance with CDC guidelines, added up to 5,000 names to the total.

Across the tri-state area, nearly 42,000 COVID deaths have been confirmed, along with more than 600,000 cases. Nationally, NBC News estimates more than 120,000 have died as the case total climbs close to 2.3 million.

Globally, daily COVID cases hit a new record high Friday, with nearly half of them coming from the United States as the World Health Organization warned the coronavirus pandemic had entered a “new and dangerous phase.”