Rats take another blow as pizza box trash cans spread throughout NYC

By Emma Caughlan

Environmental enthusiasts and rat-haters can celebrate once again as NYC Parks expand their pizza-specific trash cans to six more locations. 

The first pizza box trash can in the city was installed back in May as a way to mitigate trash overflow and the rodents attracted to the mess. The Central Park Conservancy reports a successful trial.

“The early results show less jammed trash bins and surrounding litter, plus more recycled cardboard,” said Margaret Asaro, vice president for Park Maintenance and Facilities.

The colorful red and white design of the cans pay homage to the red-and-white checkered tablecloths synonymous with NYC pizza shops.

The receptacles are just one example of the Eric Adams administration’s efforts to control the infamous rat population of New York City. 

“New Yorkers may not know this about me — but I hate rats, and I’m confident most of our city’s residents do as well,” Mayor Adams said in the announcement of the inaugural National Rat Summit which will take place from Sept. 18 to 19. 

The pizza box receptacles are available in the following locations. 

