NYC ranks among top 10 worst cities to drive in, study reveals

It comes as no surprise: New York City is among the worst cities to drive in -- with the worst traffic and infrastructure among the 100 largest cities in the United States, according to a recent study.

WalletHub looked at the best and worst cities to drive in by comparing these 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics such as driver friendliness, average gas prices and even time in traffic.

Based on the analysis, WalletHub determined that the Big Apple is the overall 8th worst city to drive in (coming in at No. 93 out of 100 cities). New York City's ranking is due to its ranking in individual categories: No. 83 in cost of ownership and maintenance, coming in last when it comes to traffic and infrastructure, No. 16 in safety and No. 67 in access to vehicles and maintenance.

When it comes to key metrics, New York City also didn't fare too well. It came in among the cities with the highest annual hours spent in congestion per auto commuter and the city with fewest auto-repair shops per capita. The city also has the highest parking rates of all the cities analyzed.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

However, there is some good news: New York City has the fifth lowest car theft rate out.

So which city is the best to drive in? That honor, according to WalletHub, goes to Corpus Christi, Texas.

To view the methodology used for the study, or to see the complete ranking, click here.