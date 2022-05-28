NYC Parks

NYC Public Beaches Back Open for Summer Season

New York City's public beaches will officially open this Saturday until Sept. 12

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, bringing with it the unofficial start of the summer -- even if the weather doesn't exactly feel like it.

The holiday weekend also marks the reopening of New York City beaches, back open to swimmers and sunbathers until the end of summer.

New York City runs 14 miles of sand across more than a half-dozen public beaches: Coney Island and Manhattan beaches in Brooklyn; Midland, Cedar Grove, Wolfe's Pond and South beaches on Staten Island; Orchard Beach in the Bronx; and Rockaway Beach in Queens.

All of these beaches officially open Saturday with lifeguards on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 12.

Not a fan of the sand? Prefer swimming in a pool? The city's outdoor public pools open in a month, on June 28.

