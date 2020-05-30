NYC Protests Continue Saturday Following Night of Arrests, Violent Clashes With Police

What to Know Close to 300 NYC protestors were arrested between Thursday and Friday evening protests, part of a national response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody

NY Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have called on AG Letitia James to expedite a review of Friday's protest

More protestors are marching through NYC streets Saturday, marking the third day of demonstrations against police brutality

Thousands of protestors took to New York City's streets Thursday and Friday to demonstrate against police brutality in the wake of a black man's death in Minneapolis, with many expected Saturday afternoon at protests and rallies across all of the city's boroughs.

Protests are planned Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx while in Staten Island, Rev. Al Sharpton and community activists hold a rally at the site of Eric Garner's death. Saturday marks the third day in a row of protestors following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

In total the NYPD confirmed at least 200 arrests were made Friday night -- including two women detained after one threw a Molotov cocktail at a police van -- and multiple cops were believed to have been injured. Commissioner Shea said the woman who threw the Molotov cocktail faces attempted murder charges. Officers recovered a firearm, bricks, and brace knuckles from protesters they arrested, Shea said.

"It's tough to practice de-escalation when you have a brick being thrown at your head," Shea said, who said a number of officers had teeth knocked out Friday night and others were in the emergency room as of Saturday morning. He described the protest at Foley Square as peaceful while the protest at Barclays Center was "a well planned, orchestrated protest" designed "specifically to cause mayhem."

Two state legislators at the Brooklyn demonstration were pepper-sprayed and one handcuffed, legislative leaders said in a statement.

One protest video that quickly went viral (with nearly 6 million views overnight) showed a large male NYPD officer shoving a smaller female protester with intense force, sending her flying to the ground. The woman told NBC News she was released from the hospital early Saturday with a concussion; the NYPD said the officer is under investigation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced their request for an expedited, independent review by Attorney General Letitia James of "all actions and procedures that were used last night."

NYPD van ablaze are Dekalb and Fort Greene Place, video provided by a law enforcement source. pic.twitter.com/Za56Kc714y — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) May 30, 2020

At his press conference Saturday morning, de Blasio acknowledged a number of issues at Friday's protest that "we need to address." He emphasized the NYPD's obligation to "find the best possible way to keep peace" while condemning the violent police-protestor clashes.

“Any protester that tries to take the humanity away from a police officer and devalue them just because they are a public servant is no better than the racists who devalue people of color and particularly black men in America," he added.

Hundreds of protesters took to New York City's streets Friday night to demonstrate against police brutality in the wake of a black man's death in Minneapolis, after at least 70 people were arrested in a similar rally Thursday.

Friday's protests came just hours after the police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Minnesota officials said. According to a criminal complaint, Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 1/2 minutes, including 2 1/2 minutes after Floyd became unresponsive. (Late Friday night, Chauvin's wife said she was leaving him and that she extended her sympathies to the Floyd family.)

"George Floyd is dead. He is dead because he was black. He was killed because he was black. It's as simple as that. It's as horrible as that. It's as painful as that and it's as unacceptable as that," de Blasio said earlier Friday, before the protests.

Friday marked the second day of protests in New York City over Floyd's death. They began Thursday afternoon, with crowds of people gathering in Union Square chanting refrains against police violence, including "I can't breathe" — the words Floyd said while he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground for almost 10 minutes, the officer's knee on the back of his neck.

"I can't breathe" were also the last words of Eric Garner, who died after being taken down by NYPD officers on Staten Island in 2014. The phrase became a rallying cry after Garner's death.

Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, was seen at the Friday demonstration alongside New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to lead another rally Saturday at the Staten Island location where Garner died.

Protesters say Floyd's killing is reminiscent of Garner and Rodney King, the black man who was violently beaten by Los Angeles police officers. When the cops were acquitted, it sparked riots.

Some protesters in New York City turned to violence on Thursday night, as did many of the marchers across the country. One of the New York City protesters arrested during the hours-long Justice for George Floyd demonstration punched an officer in the face, while another was carrying a knife, officials said. A third person threw a garbage can at an officer, striking him in the head, police said.