NYC Prosecutor Dies After Being Struck by Bus While Riding Bike

Sarah Pitts' death was among a few other incidents involving bicyclists across New York City that have left riders dead or injured over the weekend

A New York City prosecutor was killed while she was riding on her bicycle on Labor Day, authorities said.

Police say Sarah Pitts was going eastbound on Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn shortly after midnight when a charter bus struck her. The 35-year-old Senior Assistant District Attorney was transported to Bellevue Hospital where she later died. The bus driver stayed at the scene but no charges have been filed yet, according to the NYPD.

Pitts was remembered as a "brilliant and compassionate lawyer dedicated to seeking justice," said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

On Saturday, a 25-year-old man riding on an electric bicycle died after he struck a 46-year-old pedestrian, who suffered shoulder injuries, on the Willis Avenue Bridge bike path in the Bronx around 2 a.m. Authorities said the bicyclist wasn't wearing a helmet and he suffered head trauma when he fell from the bike.

Later that morning, a 22-year-old man on his bike was struck by a white sedan at Rosedale Ave and Bruckner Expressway, police said. The vehicle fled the scene and the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

