NYC Businesses, Schools Expected to Shut Down in 9 ZIP Codes Wednesday, More on Brink

What to Know NYC asked for state approval to shut down all non-essential businesses and schools, public and private, in nine hotspot ZIP codes; indoor dining would also be reshelved if the state OKs it days

11 Brooklyn and Queens ZIP codes that have seen heightened case growth but not yet hit 7 straight days with a 3%-plus positivity rate would also have to suspend indoor dining but schools stay open

It's not clear how long any new restrictions would last; Mayor Bill de Blasio posed both 14-day and 28-day scenarios for reopening

Parts of New York City will see their reopenings rewound to the first days post-PAUSE as early as Wednesday as Mayor Bill de Blasio and health officials seek more stringent measures to try to curb their biggest virus problem in months.

Pending approval from the state, nine hotspot ZIP codes in Southern Brooklyn, Far Rockaway and Central Queens will have to shutter their schools, both public and private, as well as non-essential businesses, and suspend indoor dining for up to a month. De Blasio made the announcement in what has become a rare Sunday news briefing for him, one prompted by soaring positivity rates in certain neighborhoods that is already evolving into more widespread transmission.

As many as 500,000 people live in the ZIP codes affected by the proposed shutdown, de Blasio said. Roughly 100 public schools and 200 private schools would be affected, while houses of worship could stay open with capacity limits.

Eleven other ZIP codes that have seen COVID cases rise in recent weeks but have yet to hit a seven-day stretch with positivity rates above 3 percent could warrant the same reopening rollbacks if they hit that threshold, the mayor said.

As of Sunday's data, Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (ZIP code 11235) and Rego Park (11374), had seen four straight days with positivity rates above 3 percent. While some of the other neighborhoods on the watchlist have yet to notch one day of positivity rates that high since they've been on the city's radar, de Blasio moved Sunday to immediately shut down indoor dining in all 11 of the watchlist ZIP codes, which cover bustling neighborhoods like Fort Greene, Clinton Hill and Crown Heights, as well as gyms and indoor pools.

The proposed rollbacks, if approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, would signal a disturbing turnaround as New York City, the former epicenter of the U.S. COVID crisis, ends a summer with less virus spread than most of the rest of the nation.

De Blasio said he was calling for the new restrictions now before the clusters could worsen further, a trend a city that lost tens of thousands of people in a matter of months earlier this year can least afford to continue -- to any degree.

“We’ve learned over and over from this disease that it is important to act aggressively, and when the data tells us it’s time for even the toughest and most rigorous actions we follow the data, we follow the science,” de Blasio said.

While the state can and has assisted with enforcement, it can't "take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction," the governor said. "If a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the state and we will close all business activity in the hotspots where the local governments cannot do compliance."

De Blasio didn't address Cuomo's barbs throughout that statement on the enforcement front, but he essentially did what the governor asked -- he notified the state that additional restrictions were necessary to curb the spread.

Over the past two weeks, the number of new COVID cases has been rising in pockets of the city, predominantly in neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens. The nine hotspot ZIP codes have accounted for more than 20 percent of cases citywide over the last month, despite representing 7 percent of the population.

There's no definitive timeline on how long the new restrictions would be in place; they all depend, as New Yorkers experienced in the spring, on the positivity rates in the hotspots. The mayor proposed two reopening threshold scenarios.

New York City only just lifted the last major restriction -- the one on indoor dining -- last week, allowing eat-in to resume at 25 percent capacity, by state guidelines. The last two waves of public school students also only returned to classrooms for the first time last week. De Blasio said he proposed a Wednesday start to the re-closures so students who hadn't yet had a chance to be in school in person, given their cohort schedules, would at least have one opportunity to be in their classes.

Cuomo had not issued a statement on the mayor's proposals as of early Monday, but he's likely to approve the new restrictions, which were proposed less than an hour after he announced a new state-launched "aggressive enforcement" campaign in hotspot areas and threatened to act on closures himself.

In a series of fiery press and telebriefings last week, Cuomo eviscerated local governments in New York City, along with those in Rockland and Ocean counties, over what he perceives to be lacking enforcement he claims allowed the clusters to grow -- and keep growing at an alarming rate -- in the first place.

Statewide, 20 ZIP codes, all in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange counties, accounted for 21 percent of all New York state's positive tests Saturday, Cuomo said Sunday.

The clusters are slowly beginning to affect New York City's rolling seven-day positivity average, which has ticked up to 1.72 percent in the five boroughs. While comparatively low given the 79 percent positivity rates it was seeing at the peak of the crisis, the city is now seeing higher daily COVID case averages than it has in months. It hit 464 Sunday, despite hovering around 250 less than a month ago. Statewide hospitalizations are starting to tick up as well. More death may follow.

The upticks have particularly alarmed school and union leaders, who fought twice to have in-person learning delayed as they settled on what they believed to be appropriate COVID safety requirements and protocols to ensure a safe return. On Sunday, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew praised de Blasio's decision to shut down public schools in the hotspot areas, even though the mayor said the public school connection to the clusters was limited, at worst.

“This is the right decision, one that helps protect our schools, our neighborhoods, and ultimately our city," Mulgrew said Sunday.

