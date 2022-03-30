NYC Pride to Bring 3-Day Music Festival to Governors Island With Headliner Kim Petras

What to Know Following years of virtual celebrations due to the pandemic, the long-awaited fully in-person Pride Island experience is scheduled to take place this year -- at a new location.

The three-day music festival, part of NYC Pride, will fill Governors Island from June 24 to 26 and will feature international popstar Kim Petras as its headliner.

Aside from Pride Island, the NYC Pride 2022 roster of events includes: the first fully in-person NYC Pride March in three years on June 26; PrideFest, also on June 26, in Greenwich Village; as well as The Rally on June 24, among other events.

The three-day music festival, part of NYC Pride, will fill Governors Island from June 24 to 26 and will feature international popstar Kim Petras as its headliner, with additional performances by Eddie Martinez, Dani Toro, and Alex Chapman. More performers will be announced at a later date.

"Pride Island is rooted in a history dating back more than 30 years," Mario Schmitt, Pride Island Director, said in a statement. "After being silenced for the past 2 years due to the pandemic, we are coming back with one of the biggest events in Pride history. We are proud to be breaking barriers by introducing our first Pride Island headliner of the transgender experience."

NYC Pride, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, is one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the world.

“Our community has been through tremendous hardships over the past few years, beginning with the pandemic, and continuing with a reckoning with social justice, threats to our democracy, and more recently armed conflict overseas,” NYC Pride Executive Director Sandra Pérez said in a statement announcing NYC Pride’s 2022 theme: "Unapologetically Us."

“Compounding these struggles is the onslaught of legislation around the country that directly targets LGBTQIA+ individuals," Pérez' statement goes on to say. "In spite of these challenges and attacks, we are here to tell the country and the world: we will not be erased. We will stand together to face these attacks on our LGBTQIA+ siblings across the country and around the world. We will continue to love and live our truth and be our full and complete selves - and we are not going to apologize for it."

The theme is a celebration of the resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Many have focused on exploring their true selves, coming out to the world with vibrant, loving hearts and souls open to the public - no matter how scary, unsure, or vulnerable it might have been. Others continue their journeys of finding a true sense of self and inner peace. The entire community should celebrate each and every person’s story and provide support so everyone can feel happy, healthy, and safe being Unapologetically Us,” according to NYC Pride's website.

