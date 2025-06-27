NYC Pride

NYC Pride Parade 2025 is Sunday. See route, start time and more

As Pride Month comes to an end, the LGBTQIA+ community is taking to the streets of New York to celebrate.

By Pritheva Zakaria

NBC Universal, Inc.

Marking the culmination of Pride Month in the city, the pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the NYC Pride March. And it's happening this weekend.

Sunday, June 29 marks the annual pride parade in NYC, commemorating LBGTQIA+ rights and the people who have fought, protested, and spoken out for their rights. Heritage of Pride is the nonprofit organization that plans and produces NYC's official LGBTQIA+ Pride events each year.

This year's theme is “Rise Up: Pride in Protest," which honors the legacy of the very first Pride March in 1970. That march, at the time, marked one year since the Stonewall Riots.

When is the NYC Pride Parade 2025?

This year's march will take place on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 11 a.m.

What is the parade route?

The march will begin at 26th St & 5th Ave and will disperse at 15th St & 7th Ave.

How much will the march cost?

Pride March is completely free to join and participate in, although certain events, foods, drinks, and VIP experiences may come at additional expense. More information on those exclusives can be found here.

Who are the Grand Marshals this year?

Karine Jean-Pierre, Marti Gould Cummings, DJ Lina, Elisa Crespo and Trans formative Schools have been announced as the Grand Marshals for this year's Pride March. NYC Pride selected them to recognize their resilience and activism for LGBTQIA+ people everywhere. More information on each of their contributions can be found here.

More information on the march and any other questions can be found here.

