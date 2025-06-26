What to know about this year's NYC Pride March

Marking the culmination of Pride Month in the city, the pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the NYC Pride March. And it's happening this weekend.

Sunday, June 29 marks the annual Pride March in NYC, commemorating LBGTQIA+ rights and the people who have fought, protested, and spoken out for their rights. Heritage of Pride is the nonprofit organization that plans and produces NYC's official LGBTQIA+ Pride events each year.

This year's theme is “Rise Up: Pride in Protest," which honors the legacy of the very first Pride March in 1970. That march, at the time, marked one year since the Stonewall Riots.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When is the NYC Pride March 2025?

This year's march will take place on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 11 a.m.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Where is the march taking place?

The march will begin at 26th St & 5th Ave and will disperse at 15th St & 7th Ave.

How much will the march cost?

Pride March is completely free to join and participate in, although certain events, foods, drinks, and VIP experiences may come at additional expense. More information on those exclusives can be found here.

Who are the Grand Marshals this year?

Karine Jean-Pierre, Marti Gould Cummings, DJ Lina, Elisa Crespo and Trans formative Schools have been announced as the Grand Marshals for this year's Pride March. NYC Pride selected them to recognize their resilience and activism for LGBTQIA+ people everywhere. More information on each of their contributions can be found here.

More information on the march and any other questions can be found here.