NYPD

NYC Police Union Claims Cop's Car Was Set on Fire

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New York City police union on Wednesday warned members that an officer's personal vehicle may have been intentially set on fire.

The Police Benevolent Association said they believed the cop's car that was parked on Surf Avenue in Coney Island was targeted because it displayed an NYPD parking placard.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No one has been arrested in the incident.

Local

environment 4 hours ago

Over 1,100 PPE Items Removed From Jersey Shore Last Year, as Masks Litter World's Beaches

Sex Crime 4 hours ago

NJ Police Officer Sexually Assaulted Juvenile, Prosecutors Allege

Separately, the PBA said more vehicles belonging to officers were damaged at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg. Two cars had their rear windows broken overnight on Wednesday, according to the union.

One person was arrested in this incident. The suspect's motive is unclear and no other information was available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us