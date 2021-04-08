NYC Police Union Claims Cop's Car Was Set on Fire

A New York City police union on Wednesday warned members that an officer's personal vehicle may have been intentially set on fire.

The Police Benevolent Association said they believed the cop's car that was parked on Surf Avenue in Coney Island was targeted because it displayed an NYPD parking placard.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No one has been arrested in the incident.

Separately, the PBA said more vehicles belonging to officers were damaged at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg. Two cars had their rear windows broken overnight on Wednesday, according to the union.

One person was arrested in this incident. The suspect's motive is unclear and no other information was available.