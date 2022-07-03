NYC Pizzeria Explosion Hurts Con Edison Employee Called to Check Gas Leak

A small gas explosion rocked a Manhattan neighborhood and left a gas employee burned in the aftermath.

The FDNY said a Con Edison employee was called out to a pizzeria Sunday afternoon at 4th Avenue near East 12th Street.

When he got to the boiler room and opened the door to investigate, gas ignited and he suffered a flash burn to his face, officials said.

The fire department said the man was checked out at the scene and was going to be okay.

What caused the gas leak and explosion is still under investigation.

First responders trying to get inside the pizzeria, on the ground floor of a 20-story building, had to break the store's front window to access the restaurant.