Suspect indicted in NYC pizzeria attack that left manager left badly beaten, mauled by dog: DA

The man allegedly behind an attack on the manager of a Manhattan pizza place that left the victim beaten and mauled by a dog was indicted on attempted murder and multiple other charges, the district attorney said.

Tyshaun Watson was accused of beating the Roma Pizza employee inside its location on Fifth Avenue near East 19th Street in the Flatiron District around 10 p.m. on Aug. 19, according to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. The 47-year-old Watson had gone into the shop with his dog, ordered at the counter, then sat in the back to eat.

But the manager had told Watson twice his dog was not allowed in the restaurant, sparking an argument between the two, according to court documents. The manager put Watson's order in a to-go box, but Watson grew infuriated and walked behind the counter.

Bragg said Watson punched the manager in the head, tackled him to the ground and continued to hit him as his dog bit him. Another worker inside the shop tried to get Watson off the manager, but Watson took a swing at that other employee, the DA said.

As the beatdown continued, the manage was able to get to the front of the counter, pull himself up and run out of the pizzeria. He tried to close the door on Watson, but was unable to, as Watson pushed the door open, put the manager in a chokehold.

Watson threw the victim to the ground and continued his alleged onslaught, punching and kicking the man in the face and stomach, with the dog continuing to bite him as well. After stomping on the victim's face two final times as he laid on the sidewalk, Watson went back into the pizza shop with his dog and waited until police arrived at the scene.

"Tyshaun Watson brutally attacked a pizzeria manager, almost killing him. No employee should have their life threatened when they are working and serving their community,” said Bragg.

Police said the dog was taken by police as well. It was not clear the animal would be put down.

The manager was taken to the hospital in critical condition, suffering bleeding to his brain, facial fractures, significant swelling to his face and multiple dog bite wounds. He was intubated and remained in a medically induced coma for about two weeks, the DA said.

He was arrested and later indicted on second-degree attempted murder, as well as first- and second-degree assault. Attorney information for Watson, of Secaucus, New Jersey, was not immediately clear.