NYC Pedestrian Knifed 15 Times in Unprovoked Attack: Cops

A 26-year-old man was stabbed more than 15 times in the chest and back in what police say was an unprovoked attack in the Bronx early Monday.

According to the investigation, the victim was in front of a salon on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham around 4:30 a.m. Monday when two men approached him and knifed him without warning.

They ran off after the attack, police said. It didn't appear any words were exchanged. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said Tuesday.

They released surveillance video of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.