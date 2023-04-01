Millions of Dollars Are Up for Grabs in NYC. Here's How to Decide Where it Goes

The first participatory budgeting period in years closes Sunday, leaving only a few hours left for New Yorkers 11 years and older to decide how the city council spends $30 million.

Nearly 30 members of the New York City Council have earmarked $1 million of their district's budget this year to be spent on projects decided by the residents of their district. Voting opened March 25 and closes April 2.

Participatory budgeting, adopted by council members since 2011, gives New Yorkers the say on how to spend millions of dollars in capital funding for projects to help improve schools, libraries, park and other publics spaces. The projects up for a vote must "benefit the public," cost at least $50,000 and last at least five years.

This week's budgeting vote is the first once since 2019, due to a pandemic pause of the annual funding initiative.

All of the projects up for a vote were submitted by residents back in the fall and selected by community volunteers.

The participatory budgeting process is open and available to nearly all New York City residents. As long as you are 11 years or older you can vote; there is no citizenship or immigration requirement.

Follow this link to cast your votes in this year's participatory budget process.