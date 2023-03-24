Free and Low-Cost Health Care for NYC Residents? What to Know About ‘NYC Care'

New Yorkers who do not qualify for or cannot afford health insurance based on federal guidelines can access a health care program offered by NYC Health + Hospitals that will guarantee low-cost and no-cost health care services.

Although, NYC Care is designed to make health care affordable, the program notes that it is not an insurance plan. While not an insurance plan, under NYC Care, members will have a similar experience to individuals with health insurance have "such as a membership card, a regular doctor, high-quality customer service, access to affordable medications, and more," according to the program's website.

What does being a member of NYC Care provide?

NYC Care provides:

A membership card to access health care at NYC Health + Hospitals patient care locations across the city

Allows members to choose their own primary care provider

Allows members to receive preventive care like vaccinations, routine screenings and mammograms

Allows members to get access to mental health support and substance abuse services

Allows members to get their first appointment in two weeks or less

Customer service representatives who speak your language and can help you day or night

Access to low-cost prescription medications

Support from a primary care team that also includes nurses, medical assistants, social workers, pharmacists, and nutritionists

Affordable quality health care where the cost to receive health care is based on your family size and income.

What are the eligibility requirements to qualify for NYC Care?

In order to be eligible for NYC Care, one must be a resident of one of the five boroughs of New York City. Additionally, one cannot qualify for any other health insurance plan available in the state and must not be able to afford health insurance based on federal guidelines.

NOTE: If you do not qualify for NYC Care or any other health insurance plan, you may still be eligible to receive services under the NYC Health + Hospitals Options program.

Additionally, it is important to note that NYC Health + Hospitals, which runs NYC Care, will keep personal information private and does not keep records about immigration status so that everyone can seek health care without fear.

How much will services cost as a member of NYC Care?

This program does not have membership fees, monthly fees, or premiums. Rather, members will pay for services received based on reduced rates determined by your family size and income.

If you are approved as a NYC Care member, you will receive a membership card in that mail that is unique to you and shows your fees for health care services.

Members should carry this card as one would a health insurance card: when visiting your primary care doctor and when getting health care services at any NYC Health + Hospitals locations.

For more information, click here.