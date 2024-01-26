NYC nears top of the list for worst bed bug cities — but once city was worse (again)

Here's a story that'll make your skin crawl if you live or spend time in New York City, thanks to a recent list that no city wants to be near the top of.

For the second straight year, the five boroughs were ranked the second-worst city in the U.S. for bed bugs, pest control services company Orkin found in its annual "Top 50 Bed Bug Cities" list.

The list is based on the number of infestations the company has treated in each city, which includes homes and businesses, from Dec. 2022 through Nov. 2023.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

At least the Big Apple was not the worst city — that unenviable position goes to Chicago for the fourth year in a row, Orkin found. In fact, the top six cities on the list (Chicago, NYC, Philadelphia, Cleveland-Akron, Los Angeles and Detroit) finished in the exact same spots as last year.

It was not a great year for North Carolina when it came to bed bugs. Charlotte made the biggest jump of all cities in the top 10, climbing five spots to be ranked ninth. Greensboro was the biggest climber of all cities, jumping 25 spots on the list, according to Orkin.

As for cities heading in the right direction, San Francisco and Buffalo dropped 19 and 13 spots, respectively, as both barely made the top 50.

Bed bugs continue to be a constant worry for travelers since Paris was flooded with bed bug infestations in late 2023, but the issue is also present on this side of the Atlantic.

Here's the rest of the top 10:

Chicago New York Philadelphia Cleveland-Akron, OH Los Angeles Detroit Washington, D.C. (+2) Indianapolis (-1) Charlotte (+5) Champaign, IL (+1)

What Are Bed Bugs?

According to Orkin, bed bugs are less than a quarter-inch long and red-to-dark in coloring. They are mostly nocturnal and come out from their hiding spots to bite sleeping humans or other animals for their meals. Orkin said the pests are hematophagous, which means blood is their only food source.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As people begin to ramp up their travel plans this year, it’s important they know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control,” said Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist. “Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

How Easily Can They Spread?

The bugs can easily travel from place to place, clinging to items such as luggage, purses and other personal belongings. They also multiple quickly and can survive a long time without eating, according to Orkin.

Females can deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay 200 to 500 eggs in their lifetime. They can survive for several months while waiting for their next blood meal, so they’re likely to emerge when a food source, e.g., humans or animals, become available, Orkin stated.

"While it’s important to be aware of bed bug infestations within hotels, practicing precautions in other aspects of travel are also important. Taxis, buses and airplanes are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing these pests an opportunity to hitch a ride with unsuspecting travelers. Examining clothing and luggage regularly while traveling can help to catch a bed bug infestation in the early stages,” said Hottel.

In addition to being present in the sheets of a bed, bed bugs can also live in bedside table drawers and electrical outlets in walls, but fortunately, there are ways to detect them and to keep them from traveling home with you.

How do I check for bed bugs when I’m traveling?

Exterminators encourage use of the acronym S.L.E.E.P. when inspecting for bugs while you travel and when you return home:

Survey the room you’re staying in for any sign of bed bugs. You can do this by watching for small red stains on sheets, mattresses, furniture throughout the room or on walls.

Lift mattresses, furniture and pictures to make sure there are no bed bugs in hidden spots in the room.

Elevate your belongings away from the bed and walls. You can do this by using an ironing board, countertops or tables.

Examine your luggage when you arrive at your destination, when you’re repacking and when you return to your home.

Place all clothing from your trip in your dryer for between 30 to 45 minutes at the highest temperature setting.

For more information about bed bug prevention and bed bug control, visit EPA.gov.

Kiersten Riedford of NBC Chicago contributed to this report.