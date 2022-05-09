Bensonhurst

NYC Mother Choked Unconscious Before Brutal Sex Attack, Deadly Neck Snap: DA

Damaris Maravilla was found unconscious in a multi-family home in Brooklyn's Bensonhurst neighborhood on Friday

An 18-year-old mother who was found dead inside a Brooklyn home on Friday was brutally sexually assaulted before her boyfriend allegedly snapped her neck while she was unconscious, killing her, according to a criminal complaint.

Dylan Diaz, 26, was taken into custody at a West Sixth Street home in Bensonhurst that law enforcement sources say belongs to him in connection with the Friday killing of Damaris Maravilla.

Maravilla was discovered unconscious, face up in bed, by officers responding to a 911 call that morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dead woman and Diaz shared a 6-month-old baby together, the law enforcement sources said. He now faces a second-degree murder charge.

According to the complaint, Diaz allegedly wrapped his arm around Maravilla's neck and squeezed until she lost consciousness. He viciously sexually assaulted her, then grabbed her by the neck and snapped her neck, all while she was still blacked out, court documents allege.

Diaz was remanded to prison after a hearing Sunday night. It wasn't immediately clear if he entered a plea. An email request for comment to his attorney record wasn't immediately returned Monday morning.

A neighbor said he was shocked, but not surprised by the young woman's death. He said there was a history of domestic violence involving the couple. And that he wishes he had stepped in sooner.

"I knew he would beat her up one day really bad," the neighbor said Sunday. "I just saw her yesterday. I told her if the baby needs anything, let me know. If you want to get away from this guy, I can help you, put you in a hotel, a shelter system."

