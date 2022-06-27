NYC Monkeypox Cases Balloon as Manhattan Clinic Offering Vaccine Stays Empty

The number of suspected monkeypox cases in New York City ballooned again Monday to 48, a 60% increase in just four days as health officials scramble to shore up a vaccine that appears woefully equipped at this point to accommodate demand.

The health department announced the latest case count in a Monday tweet that was notably bereft of reference to new appointments opening up at the lone Manhattan clinic the city has prepared to offer the monkeypox vaccine.

As of today, 48 people have tested positive for orthopoxvirus in NYC, which is presumed to be monkeypox.



While anyone can get monkeypox, current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual & other men who have sex with men. Info: https://t.co/hR9Yuw1w2G — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) June 27, 2022

New York City began offering vaccination against monkeypox Thursday to at-risk groups, with the outbreak primarily linked at this point to men having sex with men, according to officials, but demand was so high walk-ins were closed within hours.

In total, New York City represents more than 20% of all cases diagnosed nationwide.

While monkeypox is contagious and rare in the United States, health officials say the risk to the general public is quite low. And this isn't COVID all over again.

As opposed to the early days of the COVID pandemic, when there was no effective treatment, there are already multiple vaccines that work against the orthopoxvirus that causes monkeypox. It's just a matter, again, of ensuring sufficient supply.

For now, the lone NYC clinic offering monkeypox vaccines as available is the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic (303 Ninth Avenue in Manhattan). The clinic is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How Do You Catch Monkeypox?

The CDC issued new monkeypox guidance last week as the number of suspected cases nationwide boomed, marking America's largest-ever outbreak of monkeypox, which typically has been confined to other continents.

While the CDC says the risk to the general public remains low, people are urged to avoid close contact with those who are sick, including those with skin or genital lesions, as well as sick or dead animals. Anyone displaying symptoms, like unexplained skin rash or lesions, should reach out to their healthcare providers for guidance.

It is also advised to avoid eating meat that comes from wild game or using products (such as creams, powders or lotions) that come from wild animals from Africa.

What Is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research -- resulting in its name. (What you need to know about monkeypox.)

The first case in a human was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which still has the majority of infections. Other African countries where it has been found: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone.

Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox, the CDC says. It presents itself as a flu-like illness accompanied by lymph-node swelling and rash on the face and body.

Monkeypox starts off with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. Monkeypox also causes lymph nodes to swell, something that smallpox does not. The incubation period is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rashes consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have traveled or have specific risks for monkeypox. See more information from the travel notice here.