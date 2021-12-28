NYC Mom Walking With Kids Knifed in Stomach by Stranger Day After Christmas: Cops

A 41-year-old woman walking in Brooklyn with her two children the day after Christmas was knifed in the stomach by a stranger, according to the NYPD.

The family was walking near 45th Street and Eighth Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when the man walked up, pulled out a knife and slashed her in the gut. She only suffered a minor laceration and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The mom is expected to be OK; no physical injuries were reported to her children.

Cops say the suspect was last seen running south on Seventh Avenue. They released surveillance footage of him jumping a turnstile at a nearby subway station (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.