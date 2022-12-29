NYC Mom Run Over in Front of Kids Had Turned Own Pain Into Life Mission to Help Self, Others

A Queens community is reeling over the SUV attack on -- and subsequent stabbing of -- a 41-year-old self-described "confidence cultivator" and domestic abuse survivor who turned her traumatic experience into a mission to help others, along with herself.

Sophia Giraldo, of Flushing, was allegedly intentionally mowed down by her husband, 36-year-old Stephen Giraldo, outside her home earlier this week. The three young boys she shares with him were in the vehicle when prosecutors allege he accelerated and barreled into the woman as she walked in front of it early Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint unveiled Wednesday, Stephen Giraldo told his sons to "keep your seat belt on" before he floored it. The SUV tipped on its side after the collision, at which point he allegedly crawled out and stabbed Sophia Giraldo, puncturing her liver and leaving her with severe neurological damage and other injuries from the crash.

The father was remanded after his arraignment a day ago, his three boys left to suffer unthinkable trauma, prosecutors say, as their mother remains hospitalized in critical condition. They weren't physically hurt in the collision, but the boys, ages 6, 9 and 11, bore witness to a horror no person, much less a child, should ever be forced to see, prosecutors said.

"The brutality of the attack, and the fact that it was committed in full view of the victim's three young children, stirs heartbreak and outrage in all of us," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "My thoughts are with the children."

According to her website, Sophia Giraldo turned her own pain into an engine for change. She launched Beyond Beautiful, a lifestyle coaching business to help people "rediscover you after betrayal" through a four-week program.

As she poignantly writes, "I get it ... I've been there."

"The impact of a toxic relationship had me put my entire LIFE on the back-burner. I was caught up living life without boundaries and balance. The shock and betrayal had my confidence at a very low point–until a therapist shared with me that it was time I learned to live for an 'Audience of One,'" her website reads. "Learning to set healthy boundaries and receive the Truth that God had already spoken over me–that I was Beautiful and worth fighting for–literally saved my life."

One testimonial posted on Sophia Giraldo's site describes her as a "true inspiration" and someone who walked "alongside me in my distresses in my victories" to help restore confidence and self-love. Another calls her "a true blessing" who helped a woman discover it was OK to take time for herself and heal from a painful past.

Sophia Giraldo suffered broken bones in her leg in addition to brain damage and a punctured liver in the attack. She was last said to be hospitalized in critical condition. There was no immediate update on her status Thursday.

Stephen Giraldo faces attempted murder and other charges in the case. He is being represented by Queens Defenders, which says it does not comment on open cases. The MTA employee has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation, the agency has said.

To talk to an advocate, contact the NYS Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-942-6906 or text 844-997-2121.