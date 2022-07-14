NYC Mom Flung From Scooter With 6-Year-Old Son in Deadly SUV Crash Is Identified

The NYPD has identified the mother killed after she crashed the gas-powered scooter she was riding -- with her 6-year-old son on the rear seat -- into a vehicle backing out of a Brooklyn driveway as 32-year-old Winter King, who lived in the same borough.

King, of Albany Avenue, and her 6-year-old son were both thrown from the 2021 Marshal 150 scooter after the accident on Dean Street in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police and law enforcement sources had said King was riding by with her son at the same time a Ford Escape was trying to back out of a driveway. An MTA bus had seen the SUV and stopped to give it room to back up, but King apparently didn't see it -- and the scooter slammed into the back driver's side corner.

King and her son were both taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say she had suffered severe head trauma. The boy ended up with cuts to his face and remained hospitalized Thursday but is expected to be OK.

The NYPD said neither he nor his mother was wearing a helmet when they were flung from the scooter.

The Ford Driver wasn't hurt and remained at the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.