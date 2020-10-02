NYC Mom Chases Would-Be Rapist From 15-Year-Old Girl's Room After Break-in: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say broke into a Bronx building, sneaked into a 15-year-old girl's room and climbed on top of her as she lay asleep in bed in an attempt to rape her, authorities said.

The suspect, whom they've identified as 30-year-old Marlon Alvarez, allegedly broke a window of the residential building, which is near Vyse Avenue and Freeman Street, to get inside early on morning in late May.

The girl woke up during the attack and screamed. Her mother heard her yell and chased the suspect out of the home. He then ran off.

It wasn't clear if Alvarez was known to the family or police prior to the attack. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.