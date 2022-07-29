heat wave

NYC Medical Examiner Reports 3rd Death Linked to Recent Heat Wave

The New York City Medical Examiner has linked a third death to the most recent heat wave that gripped the tri-state.

No information about the victim's name, age or exact location were released Thursday. In at least one of the other two cases, the person who died also suffered from serious underlying health conditions.

The first heat-related death was reported on Sunday, the final day of the brutal nearly week-long heat wave. That individual suffered from heart disease and pulmonary emphysema, the city medical examiner's office said at the time.

Throughout the heat wave, temperatures soared well above 90, hitting the mid to upper 90s over the weekend. And partnered with stifling humidity for most of the days, it was a borderline insufferable week for the city and tri-state.

With another heat wave potentially coming during the first days of August, public officials have urged caution during the hot weather and to look out for symptoms of heat-related illness to stay safe. Symptoms of heat stroke include:

  • Hot, dry, red skin
  • A rapid pulse
  • Rapid and shallow breathing
  • A body temperature higher than 105°
  • Loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness.

Learn more and find cooling center locations here.

