NYC Mayor Shares His Favorite Sledding Hills in Each Borough

One day after a mighty blizzard blasted New York City with several inches of snow — some in Queens got a foot — untold numbers of New Yorkers ran to their favorite hills to enjoy a day of sledding.

To mark the occasion, Mayor Eric Adams listed some of his favorite spots to slide down freshly packed snow.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday, the new mayor made sure to list a handful of hills in each of the five boroughs. And as the former president of a certain borough, he may have called out Brooklyn as the "best" one for sledding.

"Wherever you hit the hills today, bundle up, be safe and have fun!" Adams tweeted.

Here's a rundown of his favorite spots:

The Bronx

Crotona Park

Van Cortlandt Park

Shoelace Park

Brooklyn

Prospect Park

Owl’s Head Park in Bay Ridge

Fort Greene Park

Queens

Kissena Park

Crocheron

Astoria Park

Staten Island

Latourette

Dead Man’s Hill at Silver Lake

Slosson Avenue in Clove Lakes

Manhattan

Inwood Hill Park

Highbridge Park

Morningside Park

Adams says everyone knows the "legendary spots" in Central Park, so he offered up some other suggestions for adventurous sledders.