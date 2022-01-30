NYC Mayor Shares His Favorite Sledding Hills in Each Borough

One day after a mighty blizzard blasted New York City with several inches of snow — some in Queens got a foot — untold numbers of New Yorkers ran to their favorite hills to enjoy a day of sledding.
To mark the occasion, Mayor Eric Adams listed some of his favorite spots to slide down freshly packed snow.
In a series of tweets posted Sunday, the new mayor made sure to list a handful of hills in each of the five boroughs. And as the former president of a certain borough, he may have called out Brooklyn as the "best" one for sledding.
"Wherever you hit the hills today, bundle up, be safe and have fun!" Adams tweeted.
Here's a rundown of his favorite spots:
The Bronx
- Crotona Park
- Van Cortlandt Park
- Shoelace Park
Brooklyn
- Prospect Park
- Owl’s Head Park in Bay Ridge
- Fort Greene Park
Queens
- Kissena Park
- Crocheron
- Astoria Park
Staten Island
- Latourette
- Dead Man’s Hill at Silver Lake
- Slosson Avenue in Clove Lakes
Manhattan
- Inwood Hill Park
- Highbridge Park
- Morningside Park
Adams says everyone knows the "legendary spots" in Central Park, so he offered up some other suggestions for adventurous sledders.