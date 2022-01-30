blizzard

NYC Mayor Shares His Favorite Sledding Hills in Each Borough

Bundle up, it's a sledding day!

One day after a mighty blizzard blasted New York City with several inches of snow — some in Queens got a foot — untold numbers of New Yorkers ran to their favorite hills to enjoy a day of sledding.

To mark the occasion, Mayor Eric Adams listed some of his favorite spots to slide down freshly packed snow.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday, the new mayor made sure to list a handful of hills in each of the five boroughs. And as the former president of a certain borough, he may have called out Brooklyn as the "best" one for sledding.

"Wherever you hit the hills today, bundle up, be safe and have fun!" Adams tweeted.

Here's a rundown of his favorite spots:

The Bronx

  • Crotona Park
  • Van Cortlandt Park
  • Shoelace Park

Brooklyn

  • Prospect Park
  • Owl’s Head Park in Bay Ridge
  • Fort Greene Park

Queens

  • Kissena Park
  • Crocheron
  • Astoria Park

Staten Island

  • Latourette 
  • Dead Man’s Hill at Silver Lake
  • Slosson Avenue in Clove Lakes

Manhattan

  • Inwood Hill Park
  • Highbridge Park
  • Morningside Park

Adams says everyone knows the "legendary spots" in Central Park, so he offered up some other suggestions for adventurous sledders.

