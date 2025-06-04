In a bid to increase public safety, Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced his intention to implement a speed limit on e-bikes in New York City.

The decision follows a recent reported crackdown on bike riders across the five boroughs.

Adams made the announcement during a live interview with News 4, and only minutes before the first Democratic primary debate, which he is sitting out.

Adams, asked about public perception on public safety, said he had "breaking news" on that topic.

"We're going to lower the speed limit on those who are using pedal-assist scooters, all these different vehicles that have been in bike lines and on our streets, we're going to lower the speed limit to 15 mph because that's what's safety is all about, every aspect of your life," the mayor said.

Adams made the decision to run in this year's election on the Independent ballot, therefore skipping the Democratic primary this June.

News 4's Natalie Pasquarella asked Adams which Democratic candidate he would be voting for and how he'd rank his ballot.

His response? There's only one candidate for mayor he would vote for: himself.