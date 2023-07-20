NYC mayor pivots to radio with ‘semi-regular' call-in show

Mayor Eric Adams is launching a new radio show called "Hear from the Mayor."

The show on WBLS 107.5 FM will air semi-regularly and feature news of the day, along with special guests and live call-ins from New Yorkers, according to a news release from the mayor's office Thursday.

The first episode is scheduled to air Sunday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m.

Episodes of the radio show will be available after they air online.

"Every day, we are ‘Getting Stuff Done’ for working class New Yorkers, but so many working class New Yorkers are also doing so many wonderful things to move our city forward; this program will highlight all that and more as we hear directly from New Yorkers,” Mayor Adams in a statement.

Anyone hoping to chat with the New York City mayor can call 212-545-1075.

Adams' move to radio is not a first for the city's mayor. Many New Yorkers will remember Bill de Blasio's weekly appearance on WNYC with Brian Lehrer.