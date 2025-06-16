NYC mayor race: How does ranked choice voting work?

Early voting is underway ahead of next week's primary day in New York City, and that often revives questions about how to cast your vote using the ranked choice system.

Ranked choice voting is fairly new in the city. A ballot measure allowing it in certain elections was approved in 2019. The first election in NYC where voters could rank candidates in order of preference came in 2021.

Under ranked choice, voters are permitted to rank up to five candidates running for the same position, from your top choice to your fifth choice. Voters can still select just one person to vote for or rank fewer than five.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On your ballot, you'll fill in the circle next to your first-choice candidate under the 1 column, fill in the circle next to your second-choice candidate under the 2 column, and so on and so forth, until you've ranked your choices.

Ranking other candidates does not hurt your first-choice candidate.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

To vote for a write-in, print the candidate's name on the write-in line and fill in the oval that corresponds to where you want to rank them.

Don't give multiple candidates the same ranking. If you rank two as your number one, for example, your ballot won't be counted. Don't rank one candidate multiple times, either. Just the top ranking will count.

How is my ballot counted?

If one candidate in a race receives more than 50 percent of first-choice votes, that candidate wins the election.

If no candidate receives more than half of first-choice votes, then the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Another round of ranked-choice voting is done. If there's no majority winner, the new last-place candidate is eliminated. That continues until there are two candidates left. Whoever has the most votes wins.

If your first choice is eliminated in any given round, your vote goes to your second choice. If, in a subsequent round, your second choice is eliminated, your vote goes to your third choice.

This process repeats itself until there are two candidates left. The candidate with the most votes is the winner.