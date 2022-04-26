NYC Mayor Eric Adams to Release 2023 Budget, Address First 100 Days in Office

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to release his Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget and discuss his first 100 days in office on Tuesday, as well as outline his vision for the city’s continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor's first 100 days have been marred by a number of challenges including an increase in homelessness, rising violent crimes and gun violence throughout the city, and attempts of an economic recovery following fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Public safety has taken center stage since Adams has made it a key piece of his agenda.

However, the NYPD revealed the city's crime statistics for the month of March, announcing an overall crime index increase of 36.5% compared to the same time last year, but a dip in homicides.

While overall crime has increased, NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said last month that certain initiatives have proven successful.

In March, the NYPD said that the first three months of 2022 have been defined by "successful takedowns of violent subjects and the seizure of caches of illegal guns – including traditional weapons and newly emerging firearms known as “ghost guns” that can be 3-D printed at home." The police department also began selecting in January 2022 more than 400 officers for the NYPD’s new Neighborhood Safety Teams.

Sewell also stressed that the murder clearance rate is the highest rate of any final year-end clearance rate in the modern compstat era.

Despite statistics revealing murders are down, New Yorkers are still upset over the killings of innocent bystanders, including the recent the recent death of a 61-year-old woman who was walking down a Fordham Heights street when she unexpectedly was caught in crossfire between two groups on her way home from work. Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo died after being hit in the back with a bullet.

Last month, a 12-year-old boy died after being shot while eating in a car with family members in Brooklyn. The killing of both, the 12-year-old boy and the 61-year-old grandmother, has led to many calls for change.

The Adams administration also put into place in February a public safety initiative for the city's subway system, which has been plagued by crime and aggressive behavior over the last few months -- reaching a climax on April 12 when at least 10 Brooklyn subway riders were shot by a man wearing a gas mask and a construction vest who tossed two smoke canisters in the train car to distract the rush hour crowd before opening fire.

HOMELESSNESS IN NYC

Additionally, Adams has also focused on addressing the homelessness issue across the city, including by removing hundreds of encampments. The Democrat's initiative mirrors similar overhauls in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments.

Advocates for the homeless have denounced the mayor’s move as heartless and were frustrated that Adams has taken action without releasing a comprehensive — and compassionate — plan to tackle the issues contributing to homelessness.

The mayor has continued to defend his plan, while asking critics join him going to homeless sites in-person before judging the city's effort.

He has previously said that he wants to clean up parts of the city that are “dirty” and “unsafe.”