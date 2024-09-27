NYC Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on federal charges. So what comes next?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to stay in office after federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment accusing him of letting Turkish officials and businesspeople buy his influence with illegal campaign contributions and lavish overseas trips.

Adams, a Democrat, faces conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery charges in a five-count indictment outlining a decade-long trail of corruption that began when he served as an elected official in Brooklyn and continued through his mayoral administration.

Among other things, prosecutors say Adams received free and steeply discounted flight upgrades valued at more than $100,000, free stays in opulent hotel suites and expensive meals, as well as campaign contributions from straw donors, some of which helped him qualify for more than $10 million in matching public campaign funds.

“I want to be clear, these upgrades and freebies were not part of some frequent flyer or benefits program available to the general public," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said at a news conference. "This was a multiyear scheme to buy favor from a single New York City official on the rise.”

In exchange for the bribes, Adams took actions that appeared to benefit Turkey's leaders, including expediting the fire safety inspection at a consulate building and not releasing a statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, according to the indictment.

Adams had a duty to disclose gifts he received, but year after year “kept the public in the dark,” the U.S. attorney said.

Speaking outside Gracie Mansion, Adams denied wrongdoing and said he doesn't plan to resign. Flanked by prominent Black clergy members, Adams, who is the city's second Black mayor, lashed out at federal prosecutors Thursday and suggested he had been unfairly targeted.

“I ask New Yorkers to wait to hear our defense before making any judgments,” he said. “From here, my attorneys will take care of the case so I can take care of the city.”

The mayor's personal attorney stood alongside Eric Adams as he sought to discredit the charges against the first-term mayor.

So what happens next?

In the short term, Adams will go through the legal system as any other defendant in a case would.

His arraignment is scheduled for noon on Friday before Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker. The mayor is expected arrive at the lower Manhattan courthouse at some time in the mid-morning.

Adams will be processed just like any other defendant, including being photographed and fingerprinted. He is also expected to enter a plea.

After that, he will likely be released on his own recognizance, and a future court date will likely be scheduled for some time in late October.

"Mayor Adams engaged in a long-running conspiracy in which he solicited and knowingly accepted illegal campaign contributions from foreign donors and corporations," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said Thursday.

Scenarios if Adams leaves office or gets ousted

The indictment brought a stunning crescendo to the drumbeat of federal investigations that has engulfed the mayor and his top aides in recent weeks, prompting resignations from his police commissioner, schools chancellor and top legal adviser.

While Adams faced calls to resign from Republicans and several of his likely opponents in next June's mayoral primary, top Democrats such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries stopped short of asking him to step down and instead said the legal process should play out.

The mayor isn't entirely in control of his own political destiny. Even before the bribery indictment was unsealed, key staffers in City Hall began leaving or announcing departures, including the police commissioner and schools chancellor.

If there were a widespread mutiny at City Hall, the question would become: What happens if Adams steps down?

If Adams were to resign (which he has said he won't do), he would be immediately replaced by Jumaane Williams, a progressive Democrat who serves as the city’s public advocate. Williams would then schedule a non-partisan special election, the winner of which would finish Adams' term. Then, the winner of the regular 2025 election would take over in 2026.

In a statement Thursday, Williams said Adams’ time to show he can effectively govern and regain the city’s trust “is rapidly running out,” though he, too, stopped short of calling on Adams to step down.

"He is saying that he will stay in office. But other people who have been indicted say they’ll stay in office, and ultimately they resign," said election law expert Jerry Goldfeder, who leads Fordham University’s Voting Rights and Democracy Project. "Let’s believe him that he’s not going to resign — the governor can remove him.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office, but she hasn’t indicated whether she would take that extraordinary step. After calling the indictment "shocking in its scale" earlier in the day, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released a full statement after getting the chance to read it in full late Thursday.

The governor called the indictment "the latest in a disturbing pattern of events that has, understandably, contributed to a sense of unease among many New Yorkers." While she did note that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, she also added that those "who have chosen a career in elected office know that we're held to a higher standard."

Hochul did not call for Adams to step down, but did say "I expect the Mayor to take the next few days to review the situation and find an appropriate path forward to ensure the people of New York City are being well-served by their leaders."

If Hochul were to take the unprecedented step of removing the mayor, she would first have to suspend him for 30 days. After giving him the opportunity to present a public defense, Hochul could oust him without a trial or conviction.

Under the New York City charter, there is also a provision for what is called "mayoral inability." Essentially what that means is a committee — comprised of the corporation counsel (a position that is currently empty), city comptroller, City Council speaker, a deputy mayor and the longest serving borough president (which would be Donovan Richards, of Queens) — could theoretically come together to oust him if four of the five determine the mayor is unable to serve.

However, both of those latter two options are highly improbable. Goldfeder said the mayoral inability provision was mostly intended for removal of sick or mentally incapable leaders.

"This is about not the physical or mental inability of Mayor Adams to function. This is about whether or not he can actually do his job while he is under indictment," said Goldfeder.

Most likely scenario at this point is that the mayor either stays in office or changes his mind and resigns if political support begins to collapse. Should that resignation come before the end of March, the special election would be non-partisan – meaning no primaries and anyone could run and anyone could vote.

If the mayor were to resign after March, the city would just wait until the results next year primaries and general election to get a new mayor in 2026.

More on the investigations into the Adams administration

Adams spent 22 years in New York City’s police department before going into politics, first as a state senator and then as Brooklyn borough president, a largely ceremonial position but one that gave him a springboard to run for mayor in 2021.

FBI agents initially seized Adams’ electronic devices nearly a year ago as part of an investigation focused on campaign contributions during his mayoral run as well as Adams’ interactions with the Turkish government and the Turkish American business community. Since then, he has been asked repeatedly at news conferences about his frequent global trips over the years and who paid for them.

Adams said there was nothing nefarious about his trips and that he never did anything improper in exchange for campaign money.

But prosecutors allege that Adams sought and accepted illegal contributions funneled to his campaign through an unnamed official in the Turkish diplomatic establishment. The official arranged for Adams and his companions to receive free or discounted travel on Turkey’s national airline to destinations including France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, and Turkey, the indictment contends.

Additionally, Adams sought contributions from foreign officials — who are banned by law from donating to U.S. political candidates — then “compounded his gains” by gaming the city’s matching funds program, which provides a generous match for small-dollar donations, prosecutors allege. In total, his campaign received more than $10 million in matching public funds, which are only supposed to be available to candidates who play by the rules, according to the indictment.

In September 2021, a Turkish official told Adams it was time to repay him for the contributions and benefits by pressuring the fire department to facilitate the opening of the consulate without a fire inspection, in time for a visit by Turkey’s president, according to prosecutors. That request would have been a few months before Adams took office, but after it was clear he would become mayor.

Even after a fire department official warned that major defects at the consulate building had left it “unsafe to occupy,” Adams pushed safety officials to allow it to open. Days later, Adams relayed news of the approval to the Turkish official, who called Adams a “true friend of Turkey,” the indictment states. Adams responded: "You are my brother. I am hear (sic) to help,” according to the indictment.

Several months later, the Turkish official messaged an Adams staffer with another request: that the mayor “not make any statement about the Armenian Genocide" ahead of an April remembrance day, according to the indictment. The staffer confirmed that Adams wouldn't mention it, which he didn't. The Turkish government denies that the 1915 killing of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians qualifies as a genocide.

At times, Adams created and instructed others to create fake paper trails in order to falsely suggest he had paid for travel benefits that were actually free, prosecutors allege. He also deleted messages with others involved in his misconduct, at one point assuring a co-conspirator that he “always” deleted her text messages, according to the indictment.

His lawyer, Alex Spiro, argued that the conduct described in the charges either didn’t involve the mayor or wasn’t illegal, noting that free flights are commonly afforded to politicians. He said Adams had responded to a “courtesy” request from a Turkish official seeking to expedite a fire inspection at a new consulate. “New Yorkers do this all the time,” Spiro added.

The charges were made public hours after FBI agents entered the mayor’s official residence, Gracie Mansion, and seized his phone early Thursday.

The U.S. attorney, Williams, said the corruption investigation would continue.

Federal prosecutors are believed to be leading multiple, separate inquiries involving Adams and his senior aides, relatives of those aides, campaign fundraising and possible influence peddling of the police and fire departments.

Neither the schools chancellor nor the police commissioner have been charged or publicly accused of wrongdoing. In early September, federal investigators seized devices from the police commissioner, schools chancellor, two deputy mayors and other trusted Adams confidants.