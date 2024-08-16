NYC Mayor Eric Adams, campaign receive new subpoenas in federal investigation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, city hall, and his 2021 campaign received subpoenas last month from a federal grand jury as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into past fundraising practices by his previous campaign.

The grand jury subpoenas were sent out in July as prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to look into whether any campaign finance or corruption-related laws might have been broken.

Investigators have been looking into whether foreign money from Turkey was used improperly in any potential campaign finance actions. Prosecutors also have questioned if, in exchange for donation money, any fire inspection were prioritized for the Turkish government or others.

The full scope of the investigation is unclear and no criminal charges have been filed.

Adams has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

The New York Times was first to report the news Thursday of the latest round of subpoenas being served.

Subpoenas have previously been issued in the case. Those subpoenas focused on some campaign donors, fundraisers, and the mayor himself, which led to several devices, including his cellphone and iPad being seized.

"As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has been clear over that last nine months that he will cooperate with any investigation underway," mayoral spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement to NBC New York. "Nothing has changed. He expects everyone to cooperate to swiftly bring this investigation to a close.”

It's unclear how far along prosecutors and investigators are in the case.

The Justice Department and FBI declined to comment to NBC New York on the latest developments Thursday.

The investigation first came to light when the FBI searched the home of mayoral fundraiser Brianna Suggs. Investigators have also searched the homes of other mayoral aides and advisors, and individuals with ties to a construction firm and an airline.

Suggs has not been publicly accused of any wrongdoing, and neither has the mayor.

Brendan McGuire, counsel to the mayor and campaign released a statement to NBC New York: “Over the past nine months, we have conducted our own investigation of the areas we understand the US Attorney’s Office has been reviewing. Our investigation has included an evaluation of campaign documents, an analysis of tens of thousands of electronic communications, and witness interviews. To be clear, we have not identified any evidence of illegal conduct by the Mayor. To the contrary, we have identified extensive evidence undermining the reported theories of federal prosecution as to the Mayor, which we have voluntarily shared with the US Attorney. We continue to cooperate with the investigation and are in the process of responding to the recently issued subpoenas. We continue to look forward to a prompt and just resolution of this investigation.”

Again, no charges have been filed in the case.