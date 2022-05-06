Midtown

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Announces $500M Times Square Redevelopment

Under the crystal ball and behind the flashy billboards at 1 Times Sq., the building itself has been empty for decades. However, this will change.

By Rana Novini and Romney Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

The building located at 1 Times Sq. is iconic, better known for the New Year’s Eve ball drop. However, it’s what’s on the inside that’s about to get a lot of attention.

That's because under the crystal ball and behind the flashy billboards, the building itself has been empty for decades. This will change.

“This is the center of the universe for America," Mayor Eric Adams said on Friday as he announced a major renovation project on the horizon.

A $500 million renovation to create a Times Square visitors' hub is in the works. The project will be the centerpiece to welcome the public inside One Times Square for the first time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The plan calls for modernizing the building and making it more accessible -- all while providing different for people to enjoy Times Square.

Built in 1904, One Times Square was briefly used as the New York Times headquarters. Real estate company Jamestown bought the building in the 90s and now plans to lease 12 floors for branded experiences -- building immersive retail spaces with virtual and augmented reality technologies.

Michael Phillips, president of the Jamestown real estate company, said the plan aims at "repositioning a physical building at the intersection of the digital and physical environment moving forward.”

News

hepatitis 3 hours ago

NY Among 25 US States Reporting Possible Cases of Mystery Liver Disease in Kids

COVID-19 10 hours ago

NYC COVID Transmission Up 32% in 10 Days as 5th Wave Settles In

The renovation plans also call for another six floors to become a museum to share the history of Times Square, all while a brand new viewing deck will give visitors a bird's eye view of the "crossroads of the world."

“The eyes of the world may turn to Times Square on New Year's Eve but all year round this is a bustling neighborhood in the center of our city," Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.

The ambitious plan will also include improvements to the Times Square Subway Station under the building.

However, all of the expected construction will not get in the way of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The renovations are expected to take a few years, with a projected opening in the summer of 2024.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

MidtownManhattanTimes Squaremayor eric adamsrenovation plans
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us