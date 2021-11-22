NYC Mayor-Elect Reacts to Video of Cars, Partiers Blocking Kosciuszko Bridge

After a New York City bridge was shut down bar cars doing doughnuts, as well as groups of people appearing to have a dance party, Mayor-elect Eric Adams vowed to take action.

Responding to one of the viral videos posted on social media that show multiple vehicles blocking the lanes on Kosciuszko Bridge, as well as a group of people dancing to music, Adams tweeted, "Incidents like this damage our brand as a city, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger visitors and residents alike."

"All those who participated in this reckless behavior must be found and held responsible to the full extent of the law. We will not be a city of chaos," the Democrat added, echoing his campaign promises to crack down on crime in the city.

Other videos posted online that appeared to be from the same night showed some of the vehicles spinning around in tight circles on the bridge, leaving tire marks on the road.

It's unclear when the incident occurred but a spokesperson for the NYPD said investigators are aware of the footage and an investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made and it's also unclear what charges the people involved would face.