NYC mayor condemns Hamas attack; NYPD increases patrol at synagogues

What to Know New York Mayor Eric Adams, whose city is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, called the attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza Strip a “cowardly action by a terrorist organization.”

Adams said that although there is no credible threat to New York City at this time, the NYPD is increasing patrol at city synagogues and Jewish communities as a precaution.

The mayor said city authorities are monitoring the situation for any possible threats.

“While there is no credible threat to New York City at this time, our administration is in touch with Jewish leaders across the five boroughs, and we have directed the NYPD to deploy additional resources to Jewish communities and houses of worship citywide to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to make sure everyone feels safe,” he said in a statement.

“We extend our sincerest condolences for all the innocent lives lost in these attacks, and hope that not another family has to experience the pain of losing a loved one.”

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country. Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

The NYPD is not the only police department to take increased safety measures following the deadly attack. The LAPD is also are stepping up patrols around synagogues and religious institutions as a precaution given the ongoing events in Israel, officials with the department said.

Other cities and states are also taking precautionary steps. Beverly Hills Police say they are taking steps similar to that of the LAPD and in New Jersey officials say bulletins and information is being shared with local departments and various institutions.

Hours after the incursion began, Israeli troops were still fighting Hamas gunmen in 22 locations near the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said — a startling sign of the breadth of the assault.

Israel’s national rescue service said at least 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years. An unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians were also seized and taken into Gaza, an enormously sensitive issue for Israel. Hagari said militants were holding hostages in standoffs in two towns, Beeri and Ofakim, which is 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Gaza border.

At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in Israel’s retaliation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Airstrikes in the evening flattened a 14-story residential tower that also holds Hamas offices in central Gaza City.