NYC Marathon 2023: Key Dates for Runners to Know

The New York Road Runners unveiled key dates for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on Monday.

Although the big event is scheduled to take place on Nov. 5, the application for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon entry drawing includes dates that are fast approaching.

The application for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon entry drawing includes the following dates:

Important Dates for Runners

February 8 : Application for the entry drawing opens at 12:00 p.m. ET

: Application for the entry drawing opens at 12:00 p.m. ET February 22 : Application window closes at 11:59 p.m. ET

: Application window closes at 11:59 p.m. ET March 1: Drawing takes place and runners are notified of their status

New York Road Runners (NYRR) notes that if runners do not receive entry via the drawing, they can still apply here.

Also, on Monday, the NYRR launched a new logo and brand identity for the world-renown marathon.

The new design is "simpler and bolder," according to NYRR, by keeping the elements of the original logo but modernizing its aesthetic. In the updated design, the stripes of the five boroughs converge into Lady Liberty, and the colors reflect the official flag of New York.

“The TCS New York City Marathon is unlike any other marathon – it is the biggest, the boldest, and the most diverse,” CEO for NYRR, Rob Simmelkjaer, said. “As NYRR embarks on its next chapter, the organization has created a new dynamic brand identity and campaign aimed to match the emotions and energy the marathon brings each year.”

The new brand campaign and identity will launch when runners start applying for entry to the marathon, according to NYRR.

The TCS New York City Marathon is one of the city’s most iconic sporting events, attracting runners and spectators of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities from around the world. Last year, the marathon made its triumphant return to full capacity with nearly 50,000 runners after a pandemic pause.

For more information and to apply for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, visit tcsnycmarathon.org.