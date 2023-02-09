NYC Marathon 2023: Runners Face Registration Delays Due to High Demand

What to Know The New York Road Runners unveiled key dates ahead of the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.

Although the big event is scheduled to take place on Nov. 5, the application for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon entry drawing includes dates that are fast approaching.

The TCS New York City Marathon is one of the city’s most iconic sporting events, attracting runners and spectators from around the world. Last year, the marathon made its triumphant return to full capacity with nearly 50,000 runners after a pandemic pause.

If you were hoping to register for the 2023 NYC Marathon and you experienced issues during the registration process, you are not alone.

In a series of tweets, TCS New York City Marathon, the organization behind the famed sporting event, admitted its team was made aware of the issues that came up during the first day of the entry drawing Wednesday, due to the high demand.

"Our teams are currently aware of issues affecting the registration process," TCS New York City Marathon tweeted Wednesday. "The drawing and entry-claim period is not first come, first served and is open until February 22. Please come back and try again later today, as we are aiming to have this resolved as soon as possible."

Our teams are currently aware of issues affecting the registration process. The drawing and entry-claim period is not first come, first served and is open until February 22.



Please come back and try again later today, as we are aiming to have this resolved as soon as possible. — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) February 8, 2023

A few hours later, the organization continued to experience delays due to high demand and, once again, issued a clarification that that the entry claim period was "NOT first-come, first-served" but rather it was open for the next two weeks -- a period of time in which those interested could apply or claim their entry.

🚨#TCSNYCMarathon Applicants & Guaranteed-Entrants🚨



We are continuing to have registration delays due to high demand.



The drawing and entry claim period is NOT first-come, first-served and is open until 2/22. Apply or claim your entry within the next 2 weeks to avoid issues. — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) February 8, 2023

On Thursday, TCS New York Marathon further explained its application process, in a tweet thread saying that applications will be processed within 48 hours and those who have entered the drawing, which will take place March 1, should not attempt to re-enter. Once processed, your runner's dashboard should reflect the race in the "Upcoming Events" section and a confirmation email will also be sent out.

Additionally, runners who do not gain entry through the non-NYRR time qualifying method will be automatically moved into the drawing.

❗️Please read for important information for those who have applied or claimed entry to the 2023 #TCSNYCMarathon ❗️ — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) February 9, 2023

The application for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon entry drawing includes the following dates:

Important Dates for Runners

February 8 : Application for the entry drawing opens at 12:00 p.m. ET

: Application for the entry drawing opens at 12:00 p.m. ET February 22 : Application window closes at 11:59 p.m. ET

: Application window closes at 11:59 p.m. ET March 1: Drawing takes place and runners are notified of their status

New York Road Runners (NYRR) notes that if runners do not receive entry via the drawing, they can still apply here.

The TCS New York City Marathon is one of the city’s most iconic sporting events, attracting runners and spectators of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities from around the world. Last year, the marathon made its triumphant return to full capacity with nearly 50,000 runners after a pandemic pause.

For more information and to apply for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, visit tcsnycmarathon.org.