NYC Mansion Used in ‘The Godfather' Available for Rent on Airbnb

This may be an offer some film buffs can't refuse.

A New York City mansion seen in the 1972 classic "The Godfather" will be available to rent on Airbnb, the company said.

The exterior of the Staten Island estate was seen in the movie, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, as the Corleone family home. It will be available in August for up to five guests at a time.

And while it may be a mansion, it's coming at a real bargain. The price to stay in the home: Just $50 a night (or $1,500 for the 30-day rental).

Bookings open on July 27th.

