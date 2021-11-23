NYC Man With 70+ Prior Arrests Busted for Cab, Car Break-Ins: Police

A New York City man allegedly burglarized at least five cars on Sunday, all of them livery cabs --- and police say he has been doing the same thing for almost 40 years.

A police bodycam released by the NYPD showed an officer running after 62-year-old Robert Williams on Sunday after witnesses identified him as a suspect who was breaking into vehicles along Elderts Lane in East New York. One cellphone video recorded by a witness also allegedly shows Williams getting out of a car he broke into that morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For-hire driver Mohammad Hossain says he was one of the victims in Williams' alleged break-in spree.

"My wallet also has my green card, social security, work permit and my four credit cards, two debit card, driver's license...actually I lost everything," Hossain said, counting all his missing items. He's now forced to stop working just before the holidays.

"I can't drive, I can't work...now I'm feeling so bad, you know, this is a bad time for me. Because this is time for Christmas, Thanksgiving Day," he added.

With more than 70 prior arrests for similar crimes, investigators say Williams used a screwdriver and rusted pliers to peel back weatherstrips on car windows to make off with anything valuable.

"He's been a menace to poor, hardworking individuals who go out just to put food on their tables," said Fernando Mateo, founder of New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers.

Police say Williams already had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court for another alleged crime spree that took place earlier this year. Information for Williams' representative wasn't immediately available.