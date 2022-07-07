NYC Man Turns Daredevil in Effort to Flee Car Stop, Gets Caught After Roof Jump: Cops

A 25-year-old Queens man faces a litany of charges, including assault on a police officer and reckless endangerment, for allegedly whacking an NYPD officer with his car door as he fled a traffic stop and leading cops on a wild elevated subway track chase.

According to the NYPD, officers assigned to Brooklyn's 90th Precinct had lawfully stopped Kendall Floyd's car near Humboldt and Debevoise streets around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the initial stop, but a police official says Floyd allegedly flung his door open and hit the officer in the process.

Floyd then allegedly started running, the NYPD spokesperson said, and officers caught up with him near Broadway and Thornton Street about three blocks from the initial stop. That's where Floyd climbed a stanchion pole onto the elevated subway tracks, according to the NYPD. He then jumped a "great distance" onto a building roof.

Authorities say Floyd suffered a leg injury in that jump and responding officers were able to apprehend him. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. The officer he allegedly hit with his car was also taken to a hospital and will be fine.

In addition to the assault and reckless endangerment charges, Floyd is accused of official misconduct, false personation, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and violating seatbelt laws. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.