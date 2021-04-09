NYC Man Stabs 6-Year-Old Son in Heart With Screwdriver in Teen Hostage Situation: DA

A 29-year-old Bronx man has been indicted for allegedly stabbing his quadriplegic 6-year-old son and attacking a 16-year-old girl with whom he had been smoking pot in his apartment, then refusing to let her leave, prosecutors said this week.

Tyree Scott was arraigned Tuesday on charges including attempted murder, assault and unlawful imprisonment in the two-day early February nightmare, Bronx prosecutors say. According to the indictment, Scott was allegedly drinking and smoking pot with the teenage girl -- it's not clear how he knew her or why the underage girl was with him in the apartment -- around 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Scott allegedly refused to let the girl leave the apartment that night. When she woke up the next day, he allegedly again refused to let her leave. Then he is accused of punching her multiple times in the head. The girl called 911 at that point.

When cops arrived, prosecutors say Scott barricaded himself in the home with the girl and his 6-year-old son, then allegedly stabbed his son multiple times with a screwdriver, piercing his heart, according to court documents.

Cops managed to break in and arrested Scott. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition and needed surgery to repair the heart penetration, officials said.

"The defendant allegedly punched a teen girl and stabbed his own defenseless son, who is quadriplegic. The defendant also allegedly refused to let the victim

and child leave his apartment when police arrived," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement. "Thankfully the boy survived but required surgery and is still hospitalized.”

Bail for Scott was set at $500,000 following this week's arraignment. He's due back in court in May. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear.