NYC Man Shoved Into Traffic, Hit by Car in Apparent Stranger Attack: Police

Police are looking for a man they say randomly attacked a 27-year-old in Brooklyn last week, punching him in the face with a closed fist and then shoving him into moving traffic, where he was hit by a vehicle, authorities say.

The suspect, thought to be in his early to mid 20s, attacked the victim on the corner of Ralph and Atlantic avenues shortly before 6 p.m. Nov. 10. He ran off after pushing the victim into the street, police say.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries to his face and ankle. It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged prior to the attack.

Anyone with information on the suspect, seen in the surveillance image above, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

