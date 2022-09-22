NYC Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Unprovoked, Violent Attack on NYPD Cops

What to Know A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he plead guilty to several crimes related to a violent, unprovoked confrontation that culminated with the neck-stabbing of a police officer, and the shooting two others in 2020, prosecutors said.

Dzenan Camovic, 23, of Flatbush, was sentenced Wednesday by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun after he pled pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment on March 16.

The three injured officers were treated at a local hospital, as was Camovic, who also sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the violent incident.

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he plead guilty to several crimes related to a violent, unprovoked confrontation that culminated with the neck-stabbing of a police officer, and the shooting two others in 2020, prosecutors said.

Dzenan Camovic, 23, of Flatbush, was sentenced Wednesday by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun after he pled pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment on March 16.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said that on June 3, 2020, at around 11:45 p.m., NYPD officers Yayon Frantz Jean Pierre and Randy Ramnarine were standing on the corner of Flatbush and Church avenues when Camovic was allegedly walking south on Flatbush Avenue, walked up to Jean Pierre from behind and stabbed him in the neck.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Gonzalez, after stabbing Jean Pierre, Camovic rushed Ramnarine with the knife and threw it at him.

Jean Pierre managed to fire at Camovic even though he himself was injured. This led to a struggle in which Camovic attempted to gain control of the officer's gun. In the end, Camovic managed to gain control of the gun and fired at Ramnarine, hitting him in the hand. Additional police officers responded to the scene and the defendant also opened fire on those officers, striking one of those officers in the hand.

The three injured officers were treated at a local hospital, as was Camovic, who also sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the violent incident.

“It’s a miracle none of these brave officers were killed when they were ambushed, stabbed, and shot by this brazen extremist," Gonzalez said in a press release. "We have no tolerance for violence toward our law enforcement colleagues, and this long prison sentence holds him accountable for his depraved and unconscionable crimes.”