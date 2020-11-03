Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Queens

NYC Man Indicted in Case of Woman Whose Body Was Found Mangled on Sidewalk

Shmuel Levine is expected to be arraigned next week on the single-count indictment charging him with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Danielle Marrano

police tape
Shutterstock

A 34-year-old Queens man has been indicted on murder charges for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death last week, prosecutors said Tuesday. Her mangled body was found outside her apartment building, beneath her sixth-floor window.

Shmuel Levine is expected to be arraigned next week on the single-count indictment charging him with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Danielle Marrano. Prosecutors say the two got into an argument inside Marrano's Ocean Promenade apartment in Rockaway Park around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

It quickly turned physical, with Levine allegedly putting Marrano in a chokehold. Her body was found mangled on the ground several floors below her window by responding police officers. Autopsy results show she suffered at least four skull fractures that contributed to her death, prosecutors said. At least two of those fractures were inconsistent with injuries sustained from a fall.

Local

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

NJ Voters to Decide Recreational Pot Issue in State's 1st Mostly Mail-In Election

Decision 2020 5 hours ago

‘We Will Not Allow Any Violence:' NYC Issues Warning as Boarded Up Businesses Brace

Police found hair that appeared to match Marrano's inside her apartment and noticed a large dent in the wall, according to the indictment.

"This woman’s last moments of life were brutal," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "The defendant allegedly resorted to vicious, physical violence to resolve a quarrel. The defendant has been charged accordingly and is in custody.”

Levine faces up to life in prison if convicted of the murder charge. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensCrime and CourtsmurderQueens District Attorney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us