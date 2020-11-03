NYC Man Indicted in Case of Woman Whose Body Was Found Mangled on Sidewalk

A 34-year-old Queens man has been indicted on murder charges for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death last week, prosecutors said Tuesday. Her mangled body was found outside her apartment building, beneath her sixth-floor window.

Shmuel Levine is expected to be arraigned next week on the single-count indictment charging him with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Danielle Marrano. Prosecutors say the two got into an argument inside Marrano's Ocean Promenade apartment in Rockaway Park around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

It quickly turned physical, with Levine allegedly putting Marrano in a chokehold. Her body was found mangled on the ground several floors below her window by responding police officers. Autopsy results show she suffered at least four skull fractures that contributed to her death, prosecutors said. At least two of those fractures were inconsistent with injuries sustained from a fall.

Police found hair that appeared to match Marrano's inside her apartment and noticed a large dent in the wall, according to the indictment.

"This woman’s last moments of life were brutal," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "The defendant allegedly resorted to vicious, physical violence to resolve a quarrel. The defendant has been charged accordingly and is in custody.”

Levine faces up to life in prison if convicted of the murder charge. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.