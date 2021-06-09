NYC Man Indicted in 119 MPH Rollover Crash That Killed 16-Year-Old Girl, 2 Men

A 20-year-old Bronx man has been indicted on manslaughter charges in a high-speed crash that killed three young people on the Cross County Parkway last fall, the Westchester County district attorney's office said Wednesday.

Yordany Bautista Hernandez was driving 119 miles an hour in a 50 mile-an-hour zone on the eastbound Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon Sept. 25 when his Camry struck a guardrail and rolled over, prosecutors say. He wasn't badly hurt.

Three passengers in his vehicle -- 16-year-old Maria Vasquez of the Bronx, 22-year-old Garibaldy Reyes Jerez of Manhattan and 24-year-old John Pena Martinez of the Bronx -- all died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash that morning.

“This tragedy has caused enormous sadness and pain for the families and loved ones of the three victims," Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a statement announcing the indictment. "We hope that our efforts to hold the driver accountable for his reckless actions will help bring them some peace and closure."

Attorney information for Bautista Hernandez wasn't clear.